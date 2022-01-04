Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Old man shouts at cloud
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Old man shouts at cloud
Alex Berenson
Jan 4, 2022
2,101
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Old man shouts at cloud
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
995
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
995 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (29)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 8, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 5, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 4, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 5, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 5, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 4, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Share this post
Old man shouts at cloud
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial