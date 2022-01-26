Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Vaccine failure in two charts and two graphs from four countries
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Vaccine failure in two charts and two graphs from four countries
Alex Berenson
Jan 26, 2022
4,667
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Vaccine failure in two charts and two graphs from four countries
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
604
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
604 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 30, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 27, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 30, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 30, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 27, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Share this post
Vaccine failure in two charts and two graphs from four countries
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial