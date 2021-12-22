Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Yet again Team Apocalypse is wrong: Omicron has already peaked in South Africa
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Yet again Team Apocalypse is wrong: Omicron has already peaked in South Africa
Alex Berenson
Dec 22, 2021
1,787
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Yet again Team Apocalypse is wrong: Omicron has already peaked in South Africa
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
929
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
929 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (13)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (14)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 26, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 24, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 25, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 23, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (14)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 23, 2021
Edited
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 22, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 23, 2021
Comment hidden
Share this post
Yet again Team Apocalypse is wrong: Omicron has already peaked in South Africa
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial