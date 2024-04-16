Unreported Truths

Why I'm pushing on the lab leak again
I know you know the truth about Covid's origins. The question is whether ANYONE will be held accountable. And remember: the people at the heart of this…
  
Alex Berenson
Ten years ago, microbiologist Ralph Baric told Tony Fauci and the world he would make coronaviruses more lethal. Then - with Fauci's backing…
Baric, who worked hand-in-glove with the lab in Wuhan from which Sars-Cov-2 likely leaked, also insisted the government keep its rules on coronaviruses…
  
Alex Berenson
Why did Tony Fauci say under oath he barely knew top coronavirus scientist Ralph Baric - when in fact Fauci hosted a daylong 2013 meeting…
Peter Daszak - another scientist connected to China whom Fauci claimed under oath not to remember - was also at the 2013 meeting. Poor Tony, stuck with…
  
Alex Berenson
Much more to come on this: but you might be interested to see that RFK Jr just picked up on an X post I made about Tony Fauci's deceptive…
I am writing a longer investigative piece putting in context Fauci's denial of knowing Ralph Baric and Peter Dazsak. But I wanted to put this bit out…
  
Alex Berenson
The evidence Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric were part of the work that led to Covid continues to mount
Will the elite media ever acknowledge the truth?
  
Alex Berenson
I know I've been AWOL
This is by far the longest I've gone without posting since Unreported Truths began almost three years ago - thanks for letting me take a family…
  
Alex Berenson
March 2024

Four years in, the New York Times ALMOST tells the truth about Covid and the mRNAs
It admits all the reasons Covid made everyone so furious. Except the most important one. So close, yet so far.
  
Alex Berenson
URGENT UPDATE to Friday's article on New York state's lawfare against Donald Trump: The grownups have spoken, sort of
A New York appeals court has reduced the bond Donald Trump must post to appeal the civil fraud judgment against him to $175 million, giving him a…
  
Alex Berenson
Reader mailbag: March 23, 2024
I may start trying this occasionally - opening the floor to interesting emails and comments - whether they are directly related to articles or not
  
Alex Berenson
Lawfare against Donald Trump is approaching a new and dangerous phase
Will New York state attorney general Letitia James really try to seize a half-billion dollars in Trump's assets as punishment for a non-existent crime?
  
Alex Berenson
What happened at the Supreme Court Monday, and what it means for Berenson v Biden - and free speech
Don't worry, the First Amendment isn't dead yet. But my lawsuit now looks like its best bet - and I may need your help.
  
Alex Berenson
Leukemia deaths jumped in Japan in 2022 after the mRNA jabs, reversing years of declines
Overall cancer deaths in Japan stayed flat. Still, the uptick in leukemia deaths is a signal worth noting, especially since blood cancers are the…
  
Alex Berenson
