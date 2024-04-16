Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why I'm pushing on the lab leak again
I know you know the truth about Covid's origins. The question is whether ANYONE will be held accountable. And remember: the people at the heart of this…
3 hrs ago
•
Alex Berenson
452
Share this post
Why I'm pushing on the lab leak again
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
125
Ten years ago, microbiologist Ralph Baric told Tony Fauci and the world he would make coronaviruses more lethal. Then - with Fauci's backing…
Baric, who worked hand-in-glove with the lab in Wuhan from which Sars-Cov-2 likely leaked, also insisted the government keep its rules on coronaviruses…
Apr 15
•
Alex Berenson
538
Share this post
Ten years ago, microbiologist Ralph Baric told Tony Fauci and the world he would make coronaviruses more lethal. Then - with Fauci's backing - he did.
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
45
Why did Tony Fauci say under oath he barely knew top coronavirus scientist Ralph Baric - when in fact Fauci hosted a daylong 2013 meeting…
Peter Daszak - another scientist connected to China whom Fauci claimed under oath not to remember - was also at the 2013 meeting. Poor Tony, stuck with…
Apr 12
•
Alex Berenson
698
Share this post
Why did Tony Fauci say under oath he barely knew top coronavirus scientist Ralph Baric - when in fact Fauci hosted a daylong 2013 meeting where Baric laid out his plans for risky research?
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
105
Much more to come on this: but you might be interested to see that RFK Jr just picked up on an X post I made about Tony Fauci's deceptive…
I am writing a longer investigative piece putting in context Fauci's denial of knowing Ralph Baric and Peter Dazsak. But I wanted to put this bit out…
Apr 10
•
Alex Berenson
901
Share this post
Much more to come on this: but you might be interested to see that RFK Jr just picked up on an X post I made about Tony Fauci's deceptive deposition testimony in Missouri v. Biden
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
119
The evidence Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric were part of the work that led to Covid continues to mount
Will the elite media ever acknowledge the truth?
Apr 7
•
Alex Berenson
465
Share this post
The evidence Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric were part of the work that led to Covid continues to mount
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
47
I know I've been AWOL
This is by far the longest I've gone without posting since Unreported Truths began almost three years ago - thanks for letting me take a family…
Apr 5
•
Alex Berenson
826
Share this post
I know I've been AWOL
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
126
March 2024
Four years in, the New York Times ALMOST tells the truth about Covid and the mRNAs
It admits all the reasons Covid made everyone so furious. Except the most important one. So close, yet so far.
Mar 25
•
Alex Berenson
645
Share this post
Four years in, the New York Times ALMOST tells the truth about Covid and the mRNAs
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
128
URGENT UPDATE to Friday's article on New York state's lawfare against Donald Trump: The grownups have spoken, sort of
A New York appeals court has reduced the bond Donald Trump must post to appeal the civil fraud judgment against him to $175 million, giving him a…
Mar 25
•
Alex Berenson
471
Share this post
URGENT UPDATE to Friday's article on New York state's lawfare against Donald Trump: The grownups have spoken, sort of
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
58
Reader mailbag: March 23, 2024
I may start trying this occasionally - opening the floor to interesting emails and comments - whether they are directly related to articles or not
Mar 23
•
Alex Berenson
312
Share this post
Reader mailbag: March 23, 2024
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
161
Lawfare against Donald Trump is approaching a new and dangerous phase
Will New York state attorney general Letitia James really try to seize a half-billion dollars in Trump's assets as punishment for a non-existent crime?
Mar 22
•
Alex Berenson
719
Share this post
Lawfare against Donald Trump is approaching a new and dangerous phase
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
174
What happened at the Supreme Court Monday, and what it means for Berenson v Biden - and free speech
Don't worry, the First Amendment isn't dead yet. But my lawsuit now looks like its best bet - and I may need your help.
Mar 21
•
Alex Berenson
416
Share this post
What happened at the Supreme Court Monday, and what it means for Berenson v Biden - and free speech
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
49
Leukemia deaths jumped in Japan in 2022 after the mRNA jabs, reversing years of declines
Overall cancer deaths in Japan stayed flat. Still, the uptick in leukemia deaths is a signal worth noting, especially since blood cancers are the…
Mar 20
•
Alex Berenson
437
Share this post
Leukemia deaths jumped in Japan in 2022 after the mRNA jabs, reversing years of declines
alexberenson.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
70
© 2024 Alex Berenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts