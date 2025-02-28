They can’t help themselves.

Two days ago, CNN’s Jake Tapper faced massive backlash after announcing he is writing a book on Joe Biden’s mental decline — and blaming a “cover-up” for Biden’s “disastrous decision to run again.”

Tapper fully deserved the blowback. As the slogan on those 1980s hair club ads went, Tapper wasn’t just the president, he was also a client. Commentors on X quickly posted clips of him defending Biden’s brilliance and harshly criticizing anyone who suggested Uncle Joe might be a couple Rolling Rocks short of a sixpack.

If there’s one person who shouldn’t write this book, it’s Jake Tapper.

Yet. If there’s one person who should write this book, it’s also Jake Tapper. After all, his dishonesty and hypocrisy exactly encapsulate modern journalism.

(To see what I mean - and read one of my all-time favorite lines - subscribe. Or wait 72 hours.)