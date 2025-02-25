What do YOU think of Donald Trump's first five weeks as President?
A special subscriber-only poll
I am still wrapping my head around this new administration. Donald Trump has made some moves I’ve liked, others I haven’t, and some where the jury is very much still out.
He’s clearly serious about making Europe take more responsibility for its own defense, for example, and that step is long overdue. But is blaming Ukraine for Russia’s invasion three years ago really the best way to do so?
But right now, I want to know what you think. Unreported Truths readers often have unexpected and fascinating perspectives. So let's hear them!
The most important thing is to implement policies which will enable these to continue long after he is out of office. Otherwise, they will be reversed and we will go back to a system where there is no accountability to the voters run by an “elite” in DC.
Exposing all the wasted tax dollars with more to come is a great start. Doing what should be the rule and not the exception.