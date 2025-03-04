I know a lot of you strongly support Donald Trump, so I am very interested in your opinions on the tariffs he’s imposed.

I will confess I do not entirely understand why we’re taking this route - Mexico in particular has responded to the tariff threats he made last month, so why punish it? Even the New York Times admits Mexico has cracked down hard on both fentanyl production and migration in the last month (gee, I guess governments can control migrants and dent drug trafficking, if they want - who would have guessed?).

The tariffs seem to have surprised Wall Street too - the Standard & Poor’s tumbled over 2 percent yesterday and is down a similar amount today. Obviously, the fact some billionaires are a little poorer on paper hardly matters, but a drop this size suggests investors is concerned the tariffs may lead to broader economic problems.

But I want to know what you think. So here’s the poll - open to all readers.

