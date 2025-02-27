In 2019, I wrote Tell Your Children, about the psychiatric harms of cannabis - and how supporters of the drug lied to the public to push legalization.

At the time, the cannabis industry and drug policy “reformers” insisted I was wrong. No more. “Potent cannabis use linked to surging schizophrenia cases,” the Independent newspaper wrote three weeks ago.

But in the interim, the drug and addiction catastrophe has only worsened. Over 100,000 Americans died last year from overdose, along with 50,000 from alcohol abuse.

Our addictions don’t end with illegal drugs. The United States still doles out far more legal opioids than other countries, and gambling has expanded even faster. Today almost every state has casinos, and almost 40 now allow online sports betting. This year, Americans will lose over $150 billion to legal gambling, over $500 per adult.

Yet the “reformers” insist the problem is not addictive behavior but our efforts to discourage it. They - a well-funded woke media/academia/non-profit/Hollywood coalition - offer what they call “harm reduction,” enabling use and addiction, while insisting efforts to reduce use are wrong and counterproductive.

They’re wrong, and they’ve done huge harm, but no one with a voice has stood up to them, no one has tried to explain why we must discourage addictive behaviors — not just fentanyl, but access to and support for drugs of abuse and gambling more broadly.

I think that needs to change. But I want to know what you think. So, flash poll:

Should I write a new, broader Tell Your Children - a book about drugs, gambling, and addiction that will attack the lies that have destroyed or killed so many Americans?

Of course, if I do commit to the book, I may have to downshift on Unreported Truths for a few months. I’m very conscious that you pay my mortgage, and I don’t want you to feel I am taking advantage. Your answers really matter, so please let me know.

And if you haven’t read Tell Your Children, you can find it here:

