Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
A giant Florida hospital system has ended its vaccine mandate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A giant Florida hospital system has ended its vaccine mandate
Alex Berenson
Dec 5, 2021
1,321
Share this post
Unreported Truths
A giant Florida hospital system has ended its vaccine mandate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
560
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
560 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (20)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 7, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 7, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 7, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 7, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 7, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 6, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 5, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Share this post
A giant Florida hospital system has ended its vaccine mandate
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial