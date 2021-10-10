Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
URGENT: A Southwest Airlines pilot explains why you will not hear anything about vaccine mandates from his union - and why Southwest has more flexibility than it admits to stand up to the White House
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
URGENT: A Southwest Airlines pilot explains why you will not hear anything about vaccine mandates from his union - and why Southwest has more flexibility than it admits to stand up to the White House
Alex Berenson
Oct 10, 2021
2,852
Share this post
Unreported Truths
URGENT: A Southwest Airlines pilot explains why you will not hear anything about vaccine mandates from his union - and why Southwest has more flexibility than it admits to stand up to the White House
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
926
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
926 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 3, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 2, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 2, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 13, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 2, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 28, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 2, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 13, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 12, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Share this post
URGENT: A Southwest Airlines pilot explains why you will not hear anything about vaccine mandates from his union - and why Southwest has more flexibility than it admits to stand up to the White House
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial