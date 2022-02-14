Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Trust the science.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Trust the science.
Alex Berenson
Feb 14, 2022
6,608
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Trust the science.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
747
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
747 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (18)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (34)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Feb 14, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (15)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 16, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Feb 14, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share this post
Trust the science.
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial