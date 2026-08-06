Drug industry reform dies in darkness.

Last night, the Food & Drug Administration quietly approved Moderna’s mRNA flu “vaccine.” Moderna put out its press release at 10:15 p.m. Eastern, presumably in an effort to contain the blowback the FDA will face from MAHA and drug industry skeptics over its decision to roll over and approve this jab. Of course, legacy media outlets were ready with stories; no doubt they were tipped in advance and had pieces waiting.

As I wrote in May, the risk-benefit ratio of the jab is almost absurdly bad, based on Moderna’s own studies — which likely understate it, since drug companies will do everything they can not to connect the side effects they see in clinical trials. To quote that piece (which you can read fully below):

In other words, Moderna’s own data show that about 270 people will suffer severe vaccine side effects from its shot to stop a single flu hospitalization. In what world does that risk ratio make sense?

In a world where Moderna and Blackstone have a direct line to the White House. There was no chance the FDA would say no to this jab once the Trump Administration forced Dr. Vinay Prasad to resign from the agency in March.

The only question is whether Moderna will be able to bribe offer completely legal financial incentives to enough pharmacy benefit managers to get this new jab — which will no doubt cost far more than traditional flu shots — into the system and the arms of unwitting patients.

I’m sure benefits managers will stand up for patients and say no to a more expensive drug with worse side effects even if Moderna kicks back mucho dinero —

I’m sorry, I was laughing too hard to finish that last sentence.

Another great day for American medicine!

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(Laugh with me. What else can we do?)

Or try a one-time donation! Cheaper and less painful than Moderna’s new flu shot

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(The May article, with details about just how bad this new “vaccine” really is)