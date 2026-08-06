Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Terry's avatar
Terry
21h

The FLU JAB as a whole is a joke. Old. New. It's never worked, yet still it exists. I get that people SHOULD be able to trust the healthcare system and federal regulators, but at some point, you gotta become an adult. Continuing to believe in Santa Claus is eventually your fault, not theirs.

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JohnRobi's avatar
JohnRobi
21h

Make sure you encourage all the democrats you know to keep current on their vaccines.

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