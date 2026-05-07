Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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It's True's avatar
It's True
38m

Another example of why mathematics and particularly statistics in this case is an important area of study for everyone. Or at least having reporters who can present it to people who are not mathematically inclined.

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Leel F's avatar
Leel F
29m

Well done again, Alex. In fact, I gladly took the standard flu shot for years until last year. As a family physician, I administered it to thousands of patients over 30 years of practice. As Alex has so well pointed out, even the standard shot has not been shown to prevent the flu. I wouldn't take another RNA therapy. After taking 3 Covid shots during the pandemic, I developed neurologic symptoms that had the top neurologist scratching his head trying to determine what was going on. I can't prove it but the weird symptoms were exacerbated by the vaccines, perhaps circulating spike proteins. Big Pharma has too much power and it's to the detriment of the public.

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