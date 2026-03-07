Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Linda Orosco
6h

This upsets me more than I can say. My husband was hospitalized in 2022 for sepsis, so they said. Then he tested positive”positive “ for “COVID”. So all bets were off. I wasn’t allowed into the ER because of no jab. He was admitted. I wasn’t allowed into the ICU to visit him on a Sunday, after testing negative. On Monday I went to see him in a regular room was told by a screaming “nurse” “ You can’t go in there! He has covid!” After much arguing I left as I realized going to jail would help no one. The hospital told me NOTHING. We are with Kaiser, he was not in a Kaiser contracted hospital, so they wouldn’t tell Kaiser anything. After much bullying and lies they convinced him remdisavir would save him, he had NO symptoms of covid. After the administration of the $39,000, remdisavir he developed a major bleed and Afib. He almost died, not that I would know, they wouldn’t talk to me or Kaiser. What a freaking mess. I HATE big Pharma and the government. BTW my husband refuses to sue. He’s never been the same.

Andrei Stieber
6h

I hate this🤬

