The end was inevitable.

Just today, I wrote about Dr. Vinay Prasad’s decision to challenge Moderna last month over its (worthless) mRNA flu shot. Prasad is the chief medical officer of the Food and Drug Administration. His job is to ensure medicines are safe and effective.

Moderna, lest you’ve forgotten, is an mRNA biotechnology company with a $20 billion market value. Its job is to sell mRNA-based “vaccines” (they’re not vaccines, their effectiveness is measured in months) and make money for its shareholders and executives.

It wasn’t a fair fight. Moderna won — last month and even more completely today.

This afternoon, following a pressure campaign that included hit pieces from reporters who in better days would have stood with Prasad, Prasad said he would leave the FDA at the end of April. Moderna stock popped in after-hours trading on the news. Shares of Uniqure, another company Prasad recently challenged, rose even more.

I saw Big Pharma’s power up close in 2021 when Pfizer and Biden White House officials joined to force Twitter to ban me. Now, for his blunt honesty, Prasad has been steamrolled too. He could have tried to work within the system and tried to make incremental change, but that wasn’t his style. For better or worse, he went out with his boots on.

Still, Prasad’s departure is a sad reminder of the powerful institutional forces that make American medicine in general and pharmaceuticals in particular so tough to fix.

As The Wire’s Omar reminded us all:

Adios, Vinay.

You tried.

