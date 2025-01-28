Should I apply for a White House press pass?
The Trump Administration says it's reserving spots for "new media." I have to admit that getting a badge feels like a fitting coda to Berenson v Biden. It might also be a waste of time.
This afternoon, Trump Administration press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the White House plans to make press credentials available to independent reporters.
A couple of you have already suggested I go for it.
—
(Apply to be an Unreported Truths subscriber! All applications granted.)
—
On the one hand, I love the idea of Joe Biden spinning in his grave when he learns that the guy his minions got banned from Twitter now has official access to the White House.1 I might get to ask some good questions, too.
On the other, I tend to do my best stories outside the work - and Washington reporters are as cliquey and tight as they come. I don’t want to lose my independence.
What say you?
1
I know, I know, Joe Biden doesn’t spin.
Please do. The NYT will have a fit
absolutely! I want to see the looks on the faces of the lame stream media faces when they see you there!