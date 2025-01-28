This afternoon, Trump Administration press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the White House plans to make press credentials available to independent reporters.

A couple of you have already suggested I go for it.

—

(Apply to be an Unreported Truths subscriber! All applications granted.)

—

On the one hand, I love the idea of Joe Biden spinning in his grave when he learns that the guy his minions got banned from Twitter now has official access to the White House. I might get to ask some good questions, too.

On the other, I tend to do my best stories outside the work - and Washington reporters are as cliquey and tight as they come. I don’t want to lose my independence.

What say you?