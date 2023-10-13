It is not too early to discuss Israel's failures
Hamas is the villain; but strategically and tactically, Israel has made grave mistakes
(WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW)
PART 1:
Last night, I bumped into the mother of a boy my son knows, an Israeli woman who now lives in New York with her kids.
I’m just trying not to stay home, she said. To distract myself. I’m so angry.
She didn’t mean at Hamas. Every Israeli - even liberal, secular ones, like this woman - now understands Hamas is e…
