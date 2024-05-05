For a minute Friday morning, I thought The New York Times would be honest about the mRNA shots.

Silly me.

On Friday, the Times ran a piece by Apoorva Mandavilli about Covid jab injuries. Mandavilli is the reporter who helped keep schools closed with nonsense about how kids might be Covid superspreaders. Who tweeted that “someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots.” Who in late 2022 claimed Covid killed 3 percent of people it infected.

As Dr. Vinay Prasad wrote last year, “Apoorva Mandavilli is a terrible science reporter,” words truer than any Mandavilli has ever written.

Seeing Mandavilli’s byline on a piece about Covid jab injuries did not inspire confidence. Still I hoped.

Then I saw the headline: “Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening?

The key words there are “believe” and “listening.” They tipped the Times’s hand, turning the piece into a gaslighting masterpiece.

Amazingly, a summary of Apoorva’s article that Times senior writer David Leonhardt wrote for “The Morning,” the paper’s widely read daily newsletter, was even worse - and ended with a demonstrably false comment about the wonders of the jabs.

The Times cannot look truthfully at the mRNAs.

It slathers even the most mild criticism of them with honey about their greatness. I suspect this failing is partly because Times reporters know their readers will freak out at any suggestion the jabs have problems - and partly simple incompetence.

What do I mean?

