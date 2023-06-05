BREAKING: Myocarditis from mRNA Covid jabs likely killed hundreds of healthy young adults globally, a new study suggests
Top South Korean researchers say mRNA shots caused far more sudden cardiac deaths in people under 45 than doctors have realized or reported
Myocarditis caused by mRNA Covid vaccinations killed 12 South Koreans under 45, Korean researchers have reported in a bombshell paper.
In eight deaths, doctors did not initially realize vaccine-caused myocarditis had killed the victims. The fatalities were labeled generically as “sudden cardiac deaths,” but autopsies proved the link, the researchers wrot…
