President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. ended his disastrous attempt to run for a second four-year term in ignominy today.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Biden released a one-page letter explaining that “it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

(Yes, he actually mentioned “party” before “country.”)

Biden’s decision follows his disastrous debate against Donald Trump on June 27, at which he appeared to be in serious cognitive decline and repeatedly was unable to complete his thoughts or finish sentences.

In the weeks since, Biden’s withdrawal has appeared increasingly inevitable, as his efforts to convince both Democratic insiders and the general public of his mental and physical health have largely had the opposite effect. Polls showed Trump’s leading steadily increasing both nationally and in swing states, and leading Democrats said publicly they feared the possibility that they would lose in a landslide.

Biden endorsed his vice-president, Kamala Harris, who is now almost certain to be the Democratic nominee. She will start her race at a huge disadvantage to Trump, though the Democratic Party is likely to rally around her instantly.

Biden’s withdrawal is an earthquake in American politics.

Not since the Vietnam War forced Lyndon Johnson to drop his bid for a second term in 1968 has an incumbent President been forced out this way. But the recriminations and investigations have only begin.

Outsiders - including federal prosecutor Robert K. Hur, who interviewed Biden at length last year for an investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents - have warned of his infirmities for years.

Those close to Biden, including the White House reporters who are supposed to give the world a full and independent picture of him and his Presidency, now face crucial questions about whether they knew or should have known the extent of his decline.

