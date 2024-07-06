Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease specialist, has visited the White House at least nine times in the last year, official White House visitor logs show.

The logs show Dr. Cannard traveled to the White House residence medical clinic each time. He met either with the president’s personal physician or the naval nurse who coordinates care for the president and other top officials, the logs show.

Dr. Cannard’s spate of visits began on July 28, 2023 and continued at least through March 28, 2024. The most recently released logs end on April 1, so it is not clear if Dr. Cannard has been to the White House more recently.

The logs do not note the purpose of Dr. Cannard’s visits.

A physician profile page for him notes he is a “neurologist and movement disorders specialist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center” who researches treatments for “early phase Parkinson’s disease.” Walter Reed provides medical care to senior federal officials.

(Commander Megan Nasworthy and President Biden, per a Facebook page for US Navy Medicine)

Before July 2023, Dr. Cannard had visited the White House only once during the Biden administration, in November 2022.

On one visit, in January, his host is listed as Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s personal physician. On the other eight, it is Commander Megan Nasworthy, the naval nurse who coordinates care for the President and a few other senior officials. (The New York Post first reported Dr. Cannard’s January meeting with Dr. O’Connor.)

The White House residence clinic briefly came to attention earlier this year, after a military inspector general reported that it had dispensed Provigil, a mild stimulant medication, without proper oversight.

It is part of the White House Medical Unit, whose primary role, according to the inspector general’s report, is to protect “the health and safety of the President and Vice‑President of the United States.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as needed.