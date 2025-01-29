Vox populi, vox dei (as Elon likes to say)
You want me to apply for a pass so I can get into the White House and start asking questions? Done.
Seems you want me asking questions of the White House.
Almost 7,000 Unreported Truths readers have already voted in yesterday’s poll asking whether I should apply for one of the “new media” White House press passes the Trump Administration is making available - and by a 5-1 margin you want me in.
As you wish. I’ve applied (it’s a simple process, at least to start).
—
(Unreported Truths goes to DC! Maybe.)
—
By the way, as I’ve mentioned before, I was trying for an interview with Donald Trump even before now. I’ve been hoping to come at it from a more personal point of view, rather than just asking the same policy questions he answers over and over and can brush aside in his sleep. (I really want to know what it is with him and sharks, for example…)
So far, no progress. I don’t know if Trump thinks I’ll give him a hard time about Warp Speed or just has too much else to do. But hopefully it will happen.
I’m also hoping to talk to JD Vance - in particular about our national crisis of drug addiction and overdose, a painful topic he’s seen up close and isn’t usually a focus of interviews.
First things first. I’ll let you know if I get the pass. Just remember, be careful what you wish for - I am not necessarily going to ask what you (or the administration) wants.
You may not ask what we want or may disagree with Trump’s answer. But you will be fair. And then we’ll explain why you are wrong in the comments - if you are. 😀
Your work on the perils of marijuana is unparalleled. I would love to see this subject reenter the public discourse as it is frought with lies and misinformation, as you know. I think the broader issue is that many Americans no longer trust the "experts" in public health. I cannot get basic facts that I can believe are true because of the politicization of the medical institutions. The AMA is a joke. And public policy is corrupted. "Experts" change the definition of "vaccine". "Experts change the guidance on blood sugar, cholesterol, alcohol use, fat as the $$ demand. Doctors "go with the flow". I don't know how you get these issues out there, but it would be great if the new administration were able to restore integrity to Big Med and Big Pharma, for lack of a better way to reference. Thanks Alex