Seems you want me asking questions of the White House.

Almost 7,000 Unreported Truths readers have already voted in yesterday’s poll asking whether I should apply for one of the “new media” White House press passes the Trump Administration is making available - and by a 5-1 margin you want me in.

As you wish. I’ve applied (it’s a simple process, at least to start).

—

(Unreported Truths goes to DC! Maybe.)

—

By the way, as I’ve mentioned before, I was trying for an interview with Donald Trump even before now. I’ve been hoping to come at it from a more personal point of view, rather than just asking the same policy questions he answers over and over and can brush aside in his sleep. (I really want to know what it is with him and sharks, for example…)

So far, no progress. I don’t know if Trump thinks I’ll give him a hard time about Warp Speed or just has too much else to do. But hopefully it will happen.

I’m also hoping to talk to JD Vance - in particular about our national crisis of drug addiction and overdose, a painful topic he’s seen up close and isn’t usually a focus of interviews.

First things first. I’ll let you know if I get the pass. Just remember, be careful what you wish for - I am not necessarily going to ask what you (or the administration) wants.