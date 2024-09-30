In the last 48 hours, two extraordinary videos have arrived on X.

The first features John Kerry, the Democratic candidate for President in 2004.

The second is of Bill Gates, the world’s fifth-richest man and, with George Soros, its top left-leaning charity funder.

Kerry’s video runs a mere two minutes. Gates’s lasts barely 30 seconds.

And both should terrify anyone who believes in free speech. Both reveal that the top of the American left now explicitly rejects the First Amendment.

—

—

The video featuring Kerry comes out of a World Economic Forum (naturally) event last Wednesday. Near its end, Kerry was asked about climate change skepticism.

But he answered far more broadly. Kerry first attacked social media outlets, saying:

The dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing. It is part of our problem, particularly in democracies, in terms of building consensus around any issue -

Before pivoting to an even broader assault on basic Constitutional rights:

There's a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you're going to have some accountability on facts, etc… our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it [dissenting opinon] out of existence.

—

Yes, Kerry openly called the First Amendment a “block” to his desire to regulate social media outlets that allow dissenting points of view.

Meanwhile, in his video, which came from a CNBC interview, Gates offered an even more specific example of speech that needed to be curtailed - vaccine skepticism:

We should have free speech, but if you're inciting violence, if you're causing people not to take vaccines, you know, where are those boundaries, that even the US, ahh, should have rules...

—

—

Gates then went on to suggest that artificial intelligence could be used to censor dissenting speech instantly, since allowing it for even a day would be too long.

The left’s antipathy to the First Amendment began in 2016, when Donald Trump overcame the hostility of the entire establishment and a massive fundraising disadvantage to beat Hillary Clinton.

It worsened in 2020 and 2021, when aggressive media and government coordination around Covid fearmongering and mRNA promotion could not completely suppress dissent on social media. That pushback led to open (and secret) pressure on the platforms to censor.

Now, the fact Donald Trump has much more than a puncher’s chance of returning to the White House in November appears to be driving the left insane. Thus the increasing calls for still more aggressive government-led censorship efforts.

—

—

Where this goes I do not know.

But as a wise man once said: when people tell you who they are, believe them.