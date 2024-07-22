I am not a conspiracy theorist.

In 2021, I didn’t say the mRNA jabs had nanoparticle trackers or were a depopulation conspiracy or whatever. I said they had serious side effects and were failing quickly.

True.

Now. Today. I am not saying Joe Biden has been forced to drop his Presidential candidacy unwillingly. Most likely, he is simply sick with Covid, and the Democratic Party is short on time and has pushed him out without letting him recover enough for a public announcement.

Even so, the events of the last 24 hours are bizarre.

—

To recap: Biden spent the weeks after his June 27 debate disaster insisting he would not possibly withdraw. His repeated that position even as Democrats spoke against him and his polls worsened. His closest confidants backed him. On Friday, his campaign manager told MSNBC:

He’s absolutely in it. He’s got to show that he is fighting for the American people. He’s done that day in and day out since the debate.

That statement turned out to be less than completely accurate.

At 1:46 p.m. on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Joe Biden publicly announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential race.

He did so by posting a letter on X at X.com/joebiden, his verified account. Only his closest aides received more than one minute’s notice.

Twenty-seven minutes later, he (or whoever controls his X account) posted another statement on X announcing his “full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year” and attached a fundraising post.

Since then, he has made no public statements. The White House has not even released a picture of him discussing his resignation letter with his aides or signing it. He has been silent - aside from changing the header on his X account to a picture of Kamala Harris (EDIT: technically not a picture of her but her campaign logo):

This is an odd state of affairs, to say the least.

Biden’s withdrawal decision is the most consequential act of his political life; it ends his career. Does he not want to explain it to the nation and world?

These questions are even more urgent because last week, Biden was diagnosed with Covid. He had to cut campaign appearances short in Nevada and return to Delaware.

A video of him struggling to climb the steps to Air Force One in Las Vegas was followed by an even more troubling one of him apparently unable to enter his Presidential vehicle on the tarmac in Delaware unaided.

He has not been seen since.

Perhaps Biden is simply unable to speak - even for a minute or two to announce his withdrawal - because of his Covid infection.

In that case, his physicians owe the world an update on his condition and prognosis, including whether he is currently able to serve as President.

Biden and his closest aides and family members spent his Presidency concealing his declining health from the American public, in the hopes he would be able to serve a second term.

Now those lies have exploded and Biden has quit the Presidential race - by a letter.

The world must hear and see him make and explain this announcement for himself.