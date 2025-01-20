Turns out the Covid vaccines provide immunity after all.

This morning, in the final benighted act of his zombie administration, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. pardoned Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, supposedly to protect him from “unjustified and criminally motivated prosecutions.”

Biden also pardoned retired Gen. Mark Milley, Representative Liz Cheney, and other members of the committee that investigated the Jan. 6 riots.

There’s no other way to say it: these pardons are a stain on the rule of law and an abuse of presidential power. Rand Paul has made a strong case that Fauci lied to Congress about his role in supporting the risky research that likely led to Covid. Why should he face no consequences?

—

(Truth. And consequences. Because this isn’t over yet.)

—

Fauci is now 84 years old.

Mercy might suggest he not face criminal prosecution - which could even include an imprisonment that would lead him to be separated from his family in his last years. Of course, Fauci and his acolytes did not show similar mercy when they pushed nursing homes and hospitals to shut their doors to visitors in 2020, preventing Americans from seeing elderly and sick relatives.

Either way, the decision is not for Joe Biden - or whoever is actually running his administration while he eats ice cream and naps - to make. It’s for federal prosecutors.

Instead, Biden has given Fauci what appears to be a blanket pardon. The White House statement announcing today’s pardons doesn’t even make clear what crimes or periods they cover - if Fauci cheated on his taxes in 2018, is that included?

After revealing the pardons, the statement adds this pathetic note:

The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.

—

But, of course, that’s exactly how they will be viewed. And rightly.

As I wrote last month when the White House first floated this balloon:

Despite years of Congressional inquiries into Fauci, Daszak, and Covid’s origins, stonewalling by the National Institutes of Health means that we still do not know exactly what Fauci knew or suspected about Covid’s origins. A criminal investigation that carries the real possibility of prosecution or prison time is our last, best hope to get to the full truth.

If Biden makes that investigation impossible, Americans will become even more distrustful of the public health mandarins who brought us Covid lockdowns and mRNA vaccine mandates.

As they should.

—

(Guess we’ll never know how he’d look in orange.)

—

I’ll have more to say about this, but one final note for now: the pardon makes Berenson v Biden even more important.

We did not name Fauci as a defendant, because we didn’t have direct evidence in his involvement of the censorship conspiracy, and my lawyer James Lawrence and I don’t sue people for kicks.

But in 2021, Fauci talked regularly to Andy Slavitt, the White House functionary at the core of the conspiracy to censor me. They both were desperate to get mRNA jabs in the arms of as many Americans as they could, the First Amendment and individual rights notwithstanding.

Even more than it was before this morning, Berenson v Biden is the only legal effort to hold anyone accountable for the censorship and lies around the Covid jabs with a chance to go anywhere.

Keep your fingers crossed. (And if you want to donate, you can do so here:)

On GiveSendGo

On GoFundMe

You can also Venmo me at Alex-Berenson-3

Or send a check to James Lawrence at Envisage Law, 2601 Oberlin Rd # 100, Raleigh, NC 27608

Onward.