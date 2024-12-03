Unreported Truths is a unique community.

Since 2021, this Substack has had the same simple format. No fancy logo. Few paywalled articles. No advertising, readers find it themselves. No “subscribe now” discounts. Some folks want me to add a podcast, as a bonus for subscribers or to extend my reach. Or to add merchandise (the Fauci mugs are a particular hit).

Maybe I should. Build the brand, as the marketers say. But I don’t want to lose focus on the work at hand.

And that work is (written) journalism. About Covid and mRNA jab failure, of course. But also about our expensive and troubled medical system, about the threats to free speech from people who once claimed to defend it, about how our self-appointed elites have lost their way. And so much else. You encourage me to forage widely.

—

(The work is journalism. With your help.)

—

The work is journalism.

And protecting journalism, through Berenson v Biden. Which so many of you have also supported, and which turns out to raise not one but two big Constitutional and civil rights questions.

First, do any federal laws protect unvaccinated people as a class from conspiracies against their constitutional rights? Second, should damages be available when the federal government violates core First Amendment rights?

We say the answer is yes to both. The defendants disagree. Sometime in the new year, we will find out what federal Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke thinks. Stay tuned.

—

But, more than anything else, what makes Unreported Truths unique is its lack of paywalls. Yes, subscribers occasionally - very occasionally - get a few days head start, but practically everything on here is available to anyone who wants to read it.

I’m proud of that policy. But it’s only possible because you allow it, because enough of you are willing to pay for something you can have for free.

So I invite you - if you believe Unreported Truths matters, and if you can comfortably support it - to do so.

The price remains $60 a year, as it has since the beginning, barely 15 cents a day. Yes, you can give gift subscriptions too. (If you want to become a founding member and get a free signed book, you still can - make sure to email me at signedpandemiacopy@gmail.com if you do.)

That’s it. That’s the pitch. I figured I’d make it before your holiday shopping is done.

—

(Strike one?)

—

Now back to work.