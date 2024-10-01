Children who received mRNA Covid shots were more likely to develop asthma in the next year than kids who didn’t take them, Taiwanese researchers have found after studying health records from over 200,000 American kids.

The children were at higher risk whether or not they later suffered a Covid infection - striking evidence that the shots themselves may cause lung and airway damage.

The study is not a randomized prospective trial and does not prove the mRNA jabs caused the extra cases. But the researchers closely matched two very large groups, and the association they found is almost certainly not due to chance.

The researchers have not yet published the finding, which they are still reviewing. They disclosed it to Unreported Truths in answer to questions about another paper they wrote from the same database.

Though not usually fatal, asthma is uncomfortable and can be dangerous. It is a chronic lung disease caused by inflammation around the airways. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.

Vaccinated, uninfected kids had a 13 percent higher risk of a new asthma diagnosis in the year after their shot than a matched group of unjabbed, uninfected kids, the researchers found.

Again, that increased risk cannot be due to Covid, since neither group was infected.

The results were even starker for kids who were infected after being jabbed. They had a 20 percent higher risk than a similar group of infected but unvaccinated children.

Asthma is common, affecting about 1 in 12 American kids over 5, so even the lower 13 percent increased risk would translate into hundreds of thousands of additional cases.

The mRNA/asthma finding is particularly striking because the Taiwanese researchers were not looking for it at all.

Rather, their initial research focused on a possible link between Covid itself and new asthma diagnoses in kids - and they found one. In a paper published in June 2024, they examined health records from over 300,000 children, drawing on a database called TriNetX, which includes 275 million patients worldwide.

In that paper, they reported kids infected with Covid were more likely to develop asthma, whether or not they had previously been vaccinated.

However, to their apparent surprise, they also found vaccinated and infected kids had a markedly higher overall rate of a new asthma diagnosis than other groups. But because the researchers had not matched the groups by vaccine status in the initial study, the vaccinated group was notably less healthy than the unvaccinated group at baseline. So the jabbed and unjabbed cohorts could not be directly compared.

To fix that problem, the researchers returned to the database and created two new cohorts, this time dividing them by vaccination status rather than infection status. That way, they could directly compare new diagnoses over the next year in vaccinated and unvaccinated kids - whether or not those children later became infected.

For the updated study, they compared about 25,000 vaccinated kids who got Covid with a similar number who were unvaccinated and became infected. They found the jabbed kids had a 20.2 percent higher risk of a new asthma diagnosis.

They also compared 77,500 vaccinated children who didn’t become infected with the same number of unvaccinated children who similarly avoided infection - and found the mRNA-exposed kids were 12.7 percent more likely to get asthma.

In their words:

Again, the study cannot prove that the vaccines caused the higher risk.

Because the vaccinated and unvaccinated children were not randomized at the outset, it is possible that the jabbed kids differed in some hidden way from those who didn’t receive them. But the researchers tried hard to make sure the groups were balanced, using many different markers for health.

The second study also confirmed the finding of the first that Covid infection itself raises the risk for asthma. Absolute rates of new asthma diagnoses were much higher among kids who were infected whether or not they had been vaccinated.

But that fact doesn’t argue in favor of the shots.

The reason is that the mRNA shots have now been proven not to reduce infection in kids in the long- or medium-term. Children, like adults, are all-but-certain to be infected - likely multiple times - whether they are jabbed or not.

The question, then, is whether the shots themselves raise the risk of asthma.

And this study strongly suggests they do.