Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
The vaccines work (against international travel)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The vaccines work (against international travel)
Alex Berenson
Jan 5, 2022
1,998
Share this post
Unreported Truths
The vaccines work (against international travel)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1,147
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
1147 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (31)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 9, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 8, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 6, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jan 6, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment deleted
Jan 6, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 6, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 7, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jan 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Share this post
The vaccines work (against international travel)
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial