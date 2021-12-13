The other Covid path
While Americans demand freedom, Australians accept medical authoritarianism.
Australian authorities have just put Shaun Ferguson in solitary confinement for two weeks without arrest or trial.
His crime: potential exposure to the Omicron (aka cold) variant.
Added bonus: Shaun is fully vaccinated AND apparently tested negative.
But his prison cell, I mean hotel room, is really nice. Aside from the lack of open windows or sunlight. Be…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.