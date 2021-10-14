Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
The not-so-friendly skies
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The not-so-friendly skies
Alex Berenson
Oct 14, 2021
2,247
Share this post
Unreported Truths
The not-so-friendly skies
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
879
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
879 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (40)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 18, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (10)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Oct 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Share this post
The not-so-friendly skies
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial