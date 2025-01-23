Based on your emails to me and comments on the Stack, many of you think the "no person is illegal" crowd has a grand plan to overrun the United States with migrants who will forever live on welfare and vote for the Democrats who let them in.

I don't.

First off, I don’t generally believe in big, world-changing conspiracies. (I believe in mistakes that go unchecked and metastasize, in confluences of interest, and in the bureaucratic power-seeking that Eugyppius writes about so brilliantly.)

Second, if that was the plan, it failed. Spectacularly. In fact, unchecked migration was a crucial factor driving the heart of the Democratic Party - working-class black and Hispanic voters - towards Donald Trump. Losing the Presidency and Congress definitely will not help the left establish a one-world socialist paradise.

So what’s really going on? Why are these folks so insistent on open borders?

This morning, my piece yesterday about the left’s hysteria over Donald Trump’s plans to carry out his campaign promises by tightening the borders and deporting illegal migrants, I woke to an email that perfectly encapsulates the moral panic that drives the left on this issue. It’s worth reading - and dissecting.

