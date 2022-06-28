Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
The FDA's theater of the absurd on the mRNA shots continues
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The FDA's theater of the absurd on the mRNA shots continues
Alex Berenson
Jun 28, 2022
679
Share this post
Unreported Truths
The FDA's theater of the absurd on the mRNA shots continues
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
352
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
352 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (12)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (11)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 2, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 5, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment removed
Jun 28, 2022
Comment removed
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 30, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jul 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 29, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 28, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Share this post
The FDA's theater of the absurd on the mRNA shots continues
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial