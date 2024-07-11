A memo from Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, to Uncle Joe himself about how to salvage Joe’s campaign just popped in my inbox. Apparently Dillon accidentally sent it to me. Turns out she’s a Unreported Truths reader, who knew?

Anyhoo, this thing is gold. I’ve reproduced it in full, no edits.

TO: Big Guy

FROM: Jen-Jen (Dr. Jill can remind you who I am if it slips your mind)

Got to be honest, POTUS, things are not looking good. You probably have about 48 hours before a Trump +9 poll comes out and the Democratic bedwetting turns to bedshitting.

With that in mind (sorry, I know you don’t like us to use “mind” or “brain” or “cognition” or “dementia” in these), staff and I have prepared a list of options. Happy to talk them through after your morning nap.

—

—

1: Ask Ministry of Magic to erase Muggles’ memories of the debate. (Long shot, but biggest upside.)

2: Every Biden voter gets full student loan forgiveness or $1000 Amazon gift voucher. (Bonus: Bezos would love it, might get WaPo off your back.)

3: One word - illegals.

4: Have Hunter hit campaign trail so world sees they’re not just voting for you, but your whole family!

5: Ask “Walking Corpse” Party for endorsement. (Big in Florida.)

6: Continue to emphasize threat Donald Trump poses to democracy.

7: Cancel elections on basis they pose threat to democracy.

8: Have you go out and do unscripted events and press conferences for next week to prove you’re in great shape - lolololol, sorry, just had to throw that in!

9: Admit Barry’s been in charge all along. (Well, he has, right?) The country loves him.

10: Oh, forget it, it’s hopeless, I’ll ask the writers to start ginning up a goodbye speech. We’ll keep it short. For everyone’s sake.

It was fun while it lasted,

Jen