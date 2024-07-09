Yesterday, I asked you to sign up as paid subscribers for Unreported Truths - or reup, if you already are.

I’m still stunned by what’s happened over the last 72 hours.

Saturday: I break the news that a neurologist who specializes in researching Parkinson’s disease has visited the White House repeatedly since July 2023, with all but one visit scheduled by the navy nurse who oversees care for President Biden. (The New York Post first reported a single visit.)

Monday: The New York Times reports the visits, confirming my scoop - and does not credit me.

The story took over the news cycle yesterday, becoming a huge issue at the White House press conference Monday afternoon.

Last night, President Biden’s personal physician released a tortured explanation for the neurologist’s visits, which the media has largely ignored or downplayed. In other words, reporters are now openly hostile to the Biden Administration’s explanations and will not accept its stories as credible without hard evidence.

So, notwithstanding the incredible lack of journalistic ethics the Times has shown in refusing to credit me and Unreported Truths, the facts I first reported here spread worldwide in barely 48 hours.

That’s what really matters. The Times and the rest of the elite media can refuse to say my name or credit me for my work. They can for now refuse to report on Berenson v Biden or the evidence I’ve presented that White House and Pfizer officials conspired to censor me in 2021.

But Unreported Truths is now too big and too well-read for them to ignore it when I break important news here.

They may not like me, but they know what I report is accurate. They know that I will chase the stories that their partisanship and fear of being canceled on Twitter means they cannot.

I will never, ever stop chasing. I will never stop fighting for the First Amendment and the truth.

Now, for real, back to work.