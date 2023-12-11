Questions Pfizer and Moderna must answer
Last week's paper showing their Covid shots cause our cells to create vast numbers of random misshapen proteins raises the question of what they knew and when they knew it. I've asked.
Imagine you were about to take the Novavax Covid jab, which consists of purified coronavirus spike protein. (I know, you’re not, but work with me.)
Now imagine that as the nurse was about to put the needle in your arm, she said, Look, the purification process wasn’t perfect, you’re getting 92 percent spike protein, but there’s 8 percent other proteins to…
