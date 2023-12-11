More bad news for the mRNAs
A new paper in a top scientific journal shows they accidentally cause our cells to create vast numbers of random misshapen proteins; no one has any idea how serious the risks of those might be
(CORRECTION BELOW IN BOLD)
How scary is a new paper showing mRNA Covid shots accidentally cause our bodies to make many different proteins and not just the Covid spike, as the shot’s promoters have claimed for three years?
Scary enough the paper’s authors began spinning their work as soon as they put it out. University of Cambridge professor Anne Willis, …
