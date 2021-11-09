Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Presented (almost) without comment
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Presented (almost) without comment
Alex Berenson
Nov 9, 2021
1,856
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Presented (almost) without comment
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
865
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
865 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (31)
Share
Alex Berenson
Nov 9, 2021
Author
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (12)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 12, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 13, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 10, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 11, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 13, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 10, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 13, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 10, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Share this post
Presented (almost) without comment
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial