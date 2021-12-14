Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
PANDEMIA IS NOW $2.99 ON KINDLE!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
PANDEMIA IS NOW $2.99 ON KINDLE!
Alex Berenson
Dec 14, 2021
586
Share this post
Unreported Truths
PANDEMIA IS NOW $2.99 ON KINDLE!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
219
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
219 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 17, 2021
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 18, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 18, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 18, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 18, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 18, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 14, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 14, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 14, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 14, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 16, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 15, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 14, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2025 Alex Berenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Share this post
PANDEMIA IS NOW $2.99 ON KINDLE!
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial