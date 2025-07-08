Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Singer's avatar
Carolyn Singer
14h

Substack has been my favorite place to get stories behind the narrative. And I appreciate that you were one of the first people I followed. I doubt the Nature article will be unbiased and fair, but hopefully it will actually bring more people here and they can see your response to the hit job if it is that. Keep writing and fighting for the truth. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
14h

While the loss of every life due to the medicalized poisoning of the population is tragic, I find stories of young people dying or becoming disabled absolutely heart-breaking. I also feel truly furious at the people who knowingly inflicted these harms on the population, utterly devaluing human life in the process. These criminals will continue to wreak havoc on more innocent people unless the collective fury of the people gathers together in a great storm and routs out these monsters from the positions of power they hide in, like demons haunting an evil castle on a hill. This is truly a fight of good against evil. But first the good must wake up and realize the horrific crimes that have been committed against them, and which are continuing to be committed. Then they must rise up and demand that they not only stop, but that the perpetrators must be routed out and brought to justice, as they once were in Nuremberg. Wake up people, stop fighting each other, and bring down the true evil perpetrators who kill people like Simone Scott without losing a single night's sleep!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture