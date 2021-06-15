Simone Scott, Oct. 7, 2001 - June 11, 2021
Simone received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine May 1. On May 16, her heart stopped. Her parents are still trying to understand what happened.
19-year-old Simone Scott was excited to get her second dose of Moderna’s Covid vaccine on May 1.
Now her mother Valerie Kraimer is arranging her funeral.
Simone, a first-year-student at Northwestern University, suffered a case of apparent myocarditis-induced heart failure on Sunday, May 16. Despite extraordinary measures to save her, including a heart tra…
