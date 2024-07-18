Three-and-a-half years ago, Joe Biden promised he would solve the problem of Covid by getting enough people vaccinated.

Turns out he had it backwards. Covid’s gonna solve the problem of Joe Biden, jabbed and all.

On Saturday night, after Donald Trump was shot, I posted on X that

The second-order fallout from this is that Joe Biden is now much more likely to be the Democratic nominee. Why would any viable Democrat fight a bloody battle to oust him - when Trump will have a huge edge? They’ll just let Uncle Joe get smoked and wait for 2028.

I was wrong. Here’s why.

—

(Admitting my mistakes, for 20 cents a day. You won’t get that anywhre else.)

—

On Saturday, before the assassination attempt, Biden had a conference call with Democratic House members. To say it went badly is an understatement.

Biden yelled at Jason Crow, a Colorado representative and Army veteran, “Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son,” and then referred to himself as “the most respected person.” Yep, can’t make it up.

In the wake of the call, many House Democrats planned to call publicly for Biden' to withdraw as nominee. The assassination attempt took the focus off Biden’s failing candidacy for about 48 hours - which proved both a blessing and a curse for Biden.

Senior Democratic leaders now accept no Democrat would have much chance against Trump this year. His bravery after the shooting was a moment for the ages. If we’ve had a more powerful image than this since 9/11 (or maybe back to 1989, when a single Chinese protestor stood before a column of four tanks in Tiananmen Square), I can’t think of it.

—

(It’s a knockout!)

—

But there’s a difference between not having much chance and losing in a generation-altering landslide.

And that’s where Biden is headed, even if the polls don’t fully capture the reality yet. Trump yelled “Fight! Fight! Fight!” seconds after he was shot. Biden can barely speak a complete sentence even with a teleprompter.

Further, for the first time in three campaigns, Trump and the Republicans will not be running at a huge money disadvantage.

With Elon Musk alone reportedly willing to contribute up to $180 million to a Trump-supporting political action committee, they’re going to be at least even. If Democratic donors keep withholding money from Biden, they’ll be far ahead. (Cue the money-is-an-evil-force-in-politics articles, which have been notably absent from the elite media since Hillary Clinton outspent Trump hugely in 2016.)

—

So - with the attention on Trump since Saturday - the Democratic leadership has decided that Joe must go. (Wouldn’t you love to have heard those calls?)

Better to let Kamala Harris run, at least they can sell her to the base as the first black female major candidate. Hey, she can’t be worse than Uncle Joe, she’s not going to wander away from the podium. The big donors are okay with it too, they may not love her but they aren’t angry with her the way they are with Biden.

The assassination attempt helped simplify the puzzle in another way too. Because Trump is so far ahead, none of the other big Democrats are particularly eager to run against him. Smoothly handing the torch to Kamala has become way easier.

As for Kamala, she gets the chance to make history as the Democratic nominee, which she would never have on her own. Plus, hey, Trump is way ahead, but even a sure thing in politics is never a sure thing until the votes are cast. Even if she has only a 20 percent shot, why not take it?

—

There’s only one problem with this plan. Three, actually.

Uncle Joe, “Dr.” Jill, and Robert Hunter. The Bidens are hanging on to the last dregs of power like a crackhead holding a pipe that’s got one hit left (ask Hunt about that).

And so getting Joe to see reason, much less think it, has proven harder than Nancy Pelosi and the gang hoped.

As Nate Silver explained on X yesterday:

—

Which brings us back to Covid.

Time is a flat circle, and the coronavirus is a disco ball from hell, or Wuhan (if there’s a difference), and Uncle Joe is a very old man who now has Covid - again.

Because he’s old and feeble, he’s not going to shake it easily, though he’s vaccinated and boosted. (Note that the White House statement about his case does not specify when he was last boosted. I would not be surprised if Joe, like everyone else, has given up on the mRNAs and not gotten a Covid jab for a while.)

Trump got shot five days ago and is going to give what’s undoubtedly going to be a long, powerful speech tonight. Biden got the cold called Covid and has to hide at his house in Delaware.

—

(The White House tried to censor me. They failed. Now - with your help - I’m going to do everything possible to make sure they don’t try the same tricks against anyone else.)

—

Yes, Covid is Joe’s last straw. The Democrats know they can’t go on this way. In a parliamentary system, the ruling party would have already have had the no-confidence vote. Our Constitution is messier, but the political imperatives are now overwhelming (and the more honest Democrats must know Biden is too feeble to be President at this point, much less in four years).

Only question left is if they’re going to have to threaten Biden with the 25th Amendment.

I know some of you think that’s the end he deserves. But for the country’s sake, if not his, let’s hope the next few days don’t get that messy.