I am hoping to get you several important stories over the next few days.
In the meantime, please read the address that journalist and free speech advocate (until recently those two things were exactly the same, but no more) Matt Taibbi gave in Washington on Sunday afternoon. where he warned:
Our government has moved past censorship to the larger project of changing the American personality. They want a more obedient, timorous, fearful citizen. Their tool is the Internet, a vast machine for doling out reward and punishment through likes and views, shaming or deamplification. The mechanics are complicated but the core concept is simple: you’re upranked for accepting authority, downranked for questioning it, with questions of any kind increasingly viewed as a form of disinformation.
There’s more, and it’s both depressing and necessary.
Thanks for circulating this broadly, Alex. I was there, and Matt’s thoughtful insights and brilliant observations were both hilarious and shocking. The crowd was captivated —realized they were hearing the real thing, the unvarnished truth indeed.
We have fallen so far that this incredibly powerful speech would've been laughable prior to The Patriot Act.
Think about that for a second...we're actually having to fight for our most sacred right that heretofore was universally understood as sacrosanct in our country.
And that tells you how far we are away from what The Founders intended. It also tells you how much work we have left...probably generational.
Prepare...and try to find the Tiabbi's of the world; people who you may disagree with on many issues but still hold 1A as our foundation of freedom.
Yes, it is important that conservatives do their part....but it's far more important to have courageous people like Taibbi to stand against the tribe.
And that right there is our job. They are out there.