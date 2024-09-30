I am hoping to get you several important stories over the next few days.

In the meantime, please read the address that journalist and free speech advocate (until recently those two things were exactly the same, but no more) Matt Taibbi gave in Washington on Sunday afternoon. where he warned:

Our government has moved past censorship to the larger project of changing the American personality. They want a more obedient, timorous, fearful citizen. Their tool is the Internet, a vast machine for doling out reward and punishment through likes and views, shaming or deamplification. The mechanics are complicated but the core concept is simple: you’re upranked for accepting authority, downranked for questioning it, with questions of any kind increasingly viewed as a form of disinformation.

There’s more, and it’s both depressing and necessary.

Okay, read it now.