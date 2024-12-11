Luigi Mangione's "manifesto"
It's one long paragraph; many media outlets have seen it but none have published it
When police took Luigi Mangione into custody in Pennsylvania on Monday, they found a handwritten, single-paragraph note in his backpack.
Ken Klippenstein, an independent, left-leaning journalist, first published it completely a few hours ago. Klippenstein’s accuracy has not been questioned.
I disagree with Klippenstein on plenty of issues, but he is correct that news organizations have no reason or right to keep Mangione’s words to themselves. Mangione’s alleged assassination of Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week - and the response it has generated - are matters of clear public interest. Notably, Mangione claims he carried out the attack alone and says plotting it was not difficult.
I am following Klippenstein’s lead and making the note available.
(Ideology matters. The truth matters more.)
To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD1, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [unreadable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [unreadable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore)2, decades ago and the problems simply remain. It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.
Computer-aided design.
An apparent reference to the book “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back” by Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal, and the documentary “Sicko” by the filmmaker Michael Moore.
Alex, you're going to milk this s*** now too?
Was this guy actually dumb enough to do this based on the "life expectancy" stat? Left-wing propaganda just destroyed two lives (his and Thompson's) if that's the case.
Life expectancy is the product of many factors, and it is consistently true that the US health care system is a more positive factor than the systems of other countries. But culture and ethnicity are bigger factors, and those have to be considered.
As of a few years ago, Norway had the highest national life expectancy in Europe, but Norwegian Americans had a higher life expectancy than Norway does. Japan had the highest life expectancy in the world, but Japanese Americans had a life expectancy about two full years higher than Japan's. And Japan is 99% ethnic Japanese, so there's no confusion.
Every ethnicity lives longer in America than it does anywhere else, but America has significant representation of short-lived ethnicities, so its "national average" trails that of the native countries of long-lived ethnicities. The political Left of course insists that acknowledging ethnic differences in life expectancy is "racist", and therefore we must let America appear "bad" because it has far more black people in it than European or Asian nations do (and Hispanics as well).
The more apples-to-apples you get, the better the outcomes of the US healthcare system look. That makes sense, because for all the complaints about "denied claims" in America, Americans get far more treatment than people in "socialized" countries do. In those countries, the political system "denies" treatments for EVERYONE over costs, and the options are generally less than Americans with private insurance get. But since treatments aren't available to ANYONE in these countries, hospitals aren't equipped to provide them and doctors don't mention them as options, so people don't know to get mad over being "denied".
None of this is to say that the US system isn't full of regulatory absurdity and incentives that drive up prices and encourage both corruption and "over-medication". There is a lot to fix in America. But it's also the best system in the world for a variety of conditions, including cancer treatment, premature birth, and a host of others.
But you have to be honest about it, or you convince a bunch of stupid people to hate. And sometimes shoot.