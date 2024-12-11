When police took Luigi Mangione into custody in Pennsylvania on Monday, they found a handwritten, single-paragraph note in his backpack.

Ken Klippenstein, an independent, left-leaning journalist, first published it completely a few hours ago. Klippenstein’s accuracy has not been questioned.

I disagree with Klippenstein on plenty of issues, but he is correct that news organizations have no reason or right to keep Mangione’s words to themselves. Mangione’s alleged assassination of Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week - and the response it has generated - are matters of clear public interest. Notably, Mangione claims he carried out the attack alone and says plotting it was not difficult.

I am following Klippenstein’s lead and making the note available.

—

(Ideology matters. The truth matters more.)

—

The note:

To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [unreadable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [unreadable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore) , decades ago and the problems simply remain. It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.