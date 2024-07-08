Unreported Truths has had a very big two weeks. And much more is coming.

On Saturday, I broke the news that a neurologist who specializes in Parkinson’s disease had visited the White House NINE times between July 2023 and March,

The Guardian, The Telegraph, and The Free Press are now among the outlets that have followed the scoop.

My X post linking to the article has now been viewed 2 million times - a throwback to 2021, when my reporting on the mRNA Covid jabs infuriated White House and Pfizer officials so much they conspired to force Twitter to ban me.

Some of you joined Unreported Truths that long hot summer. Many more have since.

Now I have an ask. If you aren’t a subscriber, please use the button below to become one. For less than 20 cents a day, you will be supporting the First Amendment, fearless investigative reporting, and speaking truth to power.

—

—

I’m sending this message to subscribers too. Why? You have been my staunchest allies. For those of you whose subscription expires soon, I hope you will choose to reup for another year.

(New or existing subscribers can also become a founding member, the $300 a year subscription level, and receive a free signed copy of PANDEMIA - or any of my books - as thanks. Just email me at signedpandemiacopy@gmail.com.)

I don’t send these appeals very often.

But as we enter another scorching July, I’d like to think the last few days have showed you all - again - how much independent reporting matters at this moment.

And, yes, more is coming soon, both on the Parkinson’s/medical side and my investigation into the 2021 conspiracy to violate my First Amendment rights.

Too many elite news organizations have lost their commitment to reporting the truth without fear or favor. I have the skills for investigative reporting at the highest level and the ferocity never to back down.

All I need is your help.

Thank you

Alex