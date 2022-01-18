If you missed last night’s story: Pfizer made a veterinary vaccine that killed thousands of calves. As the German gov’t investigated, Pfizer denied responsibility and kept selling the vaccine.
The head of the Pfizer division responsible for the vaccine? Albert Bourla, the company’s current CEO
Yes, Bourla was “Area President Europe” for Pfizer’s veterinary division as this disaster unfolded:
Full story here:
