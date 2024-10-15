Talk about a tough ask.

I’ll be honest: In the next few weeks, I may write less than usual.

Yet at this moment I need your support more than ever.

—

(I need your help. Free speech needs your help.)

—

Why? The defendants in Berenson v Biden, my federal lawsuit over the 2021 conspiracy by the White House and Pfizer to violate my rights and make Twitter ban me, have just filed their motions to dismiss our amended complaint. And they are huge.

To be fair, our new complaint came in at 94 fact-filled pages. We have a lot of evidence.

The defendants don’t have so much evidence, but that hasn’t stopped them from hefty filings. The Biden Administration’s response weighs in at 57 pages; Drs. Scott Gottlieb and Albert Bourla of Pfizer, 33; and Andrew M. Slavitt at 31.

That’s 121 pages of overblown rhetoric, from the Justice Department and some of the priciest lawyers around. Slavitt even complains about the expense of defending himself: Judge, I just wanted to deny Berenson his First Amendment rights, and now I have to spend my not-so-hard-earned venture capital loot because he’s holding me accountable!

The defendants are well-nigh desperate to avoid allowing us discovery, the process where they must turn over communications relevant to the case and submit to depositions under oath. They would like federal judge Jessica G.L. Clarke to dismiss our suit instead of letting it, and discovery, move forward.

We have an extraordinary case, with far more evidence than plaintiffs at this stage of a lawsuit can usually offer. I will go into it in a later article, when we’re closer to filing our response.

But the Supreme Court has issued two crucial opinions on free speech and the First Amendment since we filed our initial complaint. We need to account for both of those and explain how they impact our suit, as well as cut through the mountains of defense higgledy-piggledy (an expression I can’t believe I have never used before) to show Judge Clarke why their legal arguments don’t hold up.

So James Lawrence, who represents Berenson v Biden, will be spending the next few weeks crafting an answer to their motions. I’ll be helping him. Which may keep me from writing as much as usual.

But I promise I’ll be working.

—

Here’s what I can offer - 10 randomly chosen new subscribers will get signed copies of PANDEMIA (or any of my books, you choose.)

And one of you will get one of these mugs, my pride and joy.

Just email me at signedpandemiacopy@gmail.com to let me know you’ve signed up

—

(Here’s your chance.)

—

So, yes, I’m asking you to subscribe knowing that you might be getting fewer articles than usual.

Hey, all that’s at stake is free speech.

Join the fight!