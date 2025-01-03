Hard not to feel like 2025 is off to a rocky start. Lots to write, including the continued efforts to pump H5N1 flu (a game going on at least since 2005, when the one-and-only Neil Ferguson predicted it might kill 200 million people.)
I promise I haven’t been sleeping on any of it. But first I’m trying to get you news you haven’t seen. Probably my biggest scoop since the Parkinson’s-doctor-comes-to-the-White House in July. (You know, the one the New York Times stole.)
—
—
You’ve been very good about letting me work. (Or maybe you’re just all on vacation.) Anyway, I’m almost there. Watch those inboxes.
Hoping nothing else blows up this week,
Alex
Last week experiencing heart issues for the first time, the question most asked at the ER after are you a smoker (never) and how much do you drink (occasionally) was how many COVID vaccines including what brand, when, and did you get the whole series. It is really concerning.
"Hoping nothing else blows up this week"
on a normal week, i would take this is a figure of speech, but after the last couple of days i am trying to figure out if the domestic terrorists are going to like chill until the inauguration at least.