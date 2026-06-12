Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Stu Gryph's avatar
Stu Gryph
8h

Thank you for providing reason and sanity once again.

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HdwJunkie's avatar
HdwJunkie
8h

Fear is the second most effective brainwashing tool (sleep deprivation is #1). The powers behind the scene have been running a brainwashing campaign for years, all to let us happily/anxiously give more control and money to the government. Remember when people said “bye” ending a phone call, instead of “be safe?”

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