Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
3hEdited

As a survivor of measles and in remission for IDK 60 years or so I am fortunate. Mumps too.

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John Lester's avatar
John Lester
3h

In my youth measles was a rite of passage along with mumps and chickenpox. I did have whooping cough during WW2 and became allergic to sulfa from the treatment. The only infection feared in those days was polio.

People caught things, got sick and some died. It was called life, no big deal.

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