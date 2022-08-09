Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Denmark ends Covid vaccinations for anyone 18 or younger
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Denmark ends Covid vaccinations for anyone 18 or younger
Alex Berenson
Aug 9, 2022
969
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Denmark ends Covid vaccinations for anyone 18 or younger
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
162
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
162 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 12, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 12, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 11, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 9, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Aug 10, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
© 2025 Alex Berenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Share this post
Denmark ends Covid vaccinations for anyone 18 or younger
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial