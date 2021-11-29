Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
And another federal court rules against another Biden vaccine mandate - this time for health-care workers
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
And another federal court rules against another Biden vaccine mandate - this time for health-care workers
Alex Berenson
Nov 29, 2021
1,455
Share this post
Unreported Truths
And another federal court rules against another Biden vaccine mandate - this time for health-care workers
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
686
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
686 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (45)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 2, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 2, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 2, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 1, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 29, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment deleted
Dec 1, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Nov 30, 2021
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 29, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Nov 30, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Share this post
And another federal court rules against another Biden vaccine mandate - this time for health-care workers
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial